Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 6,520 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. 55I LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $174.18 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

