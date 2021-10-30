Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 187,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.