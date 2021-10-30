Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.58 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in V.F. were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after acquiring an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

VFC stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

