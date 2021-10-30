Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 12,783 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Ball worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Ball by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

NYSE:BLL opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

