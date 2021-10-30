Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 15,713 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,066. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

