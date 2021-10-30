Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after buying an additional 211,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,549,000 after buying an additional 101,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

