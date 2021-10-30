PulteGroup, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.