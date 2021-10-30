Putnam Investments LLC Buys Shares of 113,518 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 113,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 77,461 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 190,777 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 826,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,941,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,106.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,328,510 shares of company stock valued at $86,168,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $75.04 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

