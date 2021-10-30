Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.