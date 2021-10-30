Putnam Investments LLC Has $8.97 Million Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,603,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

