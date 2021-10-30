Putnam Investments LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Oasis Petroleum worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

