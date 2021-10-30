Putnam Investments LLC Sells 5,763 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 549,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,875,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.57. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

