Putnam Investments LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of GD opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.