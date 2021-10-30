Pyrk (PYRK) Market Capitalization Hits $45,024.35

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $45,024.35 and $1,623.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000142 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

