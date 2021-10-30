Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:QBIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 34,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,979. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.