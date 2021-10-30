Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Issued By Wedbush

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 45,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

