Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

