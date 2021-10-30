Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Boosted by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

TEL stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average of $140.51. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.