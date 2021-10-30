Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $9,423,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

