Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $104.49 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

