Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Issued By Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

