Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Issued By Raymond James

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

PROF stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

