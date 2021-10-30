Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.34.

Shares of AIZ opened at $161.31 on Thursday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $56,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

