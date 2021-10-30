Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Cut by Raymond James

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.78 million.

Shares of TSE:PRN opened at C$16.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.72. The firm has a market cap of C$340.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.46. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$15.94 and a twelve month high of C$36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 19.98 and a current ratio of 21.91.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.