Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

MYOV opened at $21.88 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares valued at $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

