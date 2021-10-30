Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $792.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.