Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Issued By William Blair

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crane in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

CR opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $106.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Crane by 154.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 357,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Crane by 61.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after buying an additional 200,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 183,290 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

