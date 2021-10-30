Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $9,109,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 32.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 213,811 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

