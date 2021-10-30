Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered by B. Riley

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for AXT in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of AXTI opened at $8.17 on Friday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $347.28 million, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AXT by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 384,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150,375 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

