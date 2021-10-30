Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

CoStar Group stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.59, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.