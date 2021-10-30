Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Park National in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%.

PRK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $128.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.85. Park National has a 52-week low of $89.56 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 136.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

