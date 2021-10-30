Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.81 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of XM opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion and a PE ratio of -30.68.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

