Quant Reaches One Day Volume of $51.16 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $3.41 billion and approximately $51.16 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $282.50 or 0.00459286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

