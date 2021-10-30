Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $108,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,747,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,095,000 after buying an additional 723,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

