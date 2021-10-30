Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

