Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,063 Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSE:TWNI opened at $9.75 on Friday. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

Tailwind International Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.