Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,063 Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Shares of NYSE:TWNI opened at $9.75 on Friday. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.
Tailwind International Acquisition Company Profile
Read More: EV Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI).
Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.