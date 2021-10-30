Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 5,400 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 715,689 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.