Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 5,400 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 715,689 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE INN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $11.32.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.