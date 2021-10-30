Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $101,000 Position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 121.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 211,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OCA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

