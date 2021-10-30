Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $139,000 Position in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Acquisition in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CBRE Acquisition Profile

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

