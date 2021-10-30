Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

TUFN stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $366.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

