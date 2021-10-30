R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:RRD opened at $6.40 on Thursday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $465.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

