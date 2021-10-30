Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. Research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

