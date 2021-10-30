Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

