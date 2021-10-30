Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 370.5% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of RKUNY stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

