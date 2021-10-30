Ralph Lauren Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

NYSE:RL opened at $127.17 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

