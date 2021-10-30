Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

METC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $820.00 million, a PE ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.