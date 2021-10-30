Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:PACK traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 282,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,537. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $34.90.
In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.
Ranpak Company Profile
Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
