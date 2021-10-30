Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 282,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,537. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranpak stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Ranpak worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

