Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares were up 5.1% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ranpak traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.55. Approximately 1,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 376,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

