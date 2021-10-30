Rapidz (RPZX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $58.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $363,907.63 and $58.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00229581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 196.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

