Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc cut its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,918 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTLR. Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $12.07 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

